APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au

Industrial

Epping, VIC

A private investor has purchased an Epping industrial warehouse for $8,940,000, reflecting what the agents say is a record yield of 4.25% for the northern Melbourne location, despite recent interest rate rises.

The 3,970 sqm facility at 67 Gateway Boulevard is fully leased to Automatic Heating Global, a nationwide solutions provider for water-based heating, cooling and energy systems in building services.

CBRE’s Joe Brzezek and Daniel Eramo brokered the deal on behalf of a local vendor looking to re-weight capital into alternative investments.

“We estimate considerable rental uplift for the property at the expiry, given the recent growth in Epping over the past 12 months. Long-established industrial leases are now under current market rent and tenants should expect significant rental increases at renewal,” Brzezek said.

Eramo said there is still high demand for industrial assets with a flight to quality from purchasers who are still willing to pay premiums for prime-grade assets with strong fundamentals.

Collingwood, VIC

Video editing company The Editors is consolidating multiple offices and studios and moving into one Melbourne space at 12 Smith Street.

Lewis Waddell and Hamish Dennis from Fitzroys negotiated the five-year lease at $170,000 per annum net, on behalf of a private local investor.

The multi-level circa 650sqm warehouse conversion style building includes on-site secure parking for 3-4 cars accessed via Mason Street, with high ceilings and air-conditioning throughout.

The space benefits from its position in the popular Smith Street commercial precinct, sitting within close proximity of in close proximity to hospitality offerings including Builders Arms, Cutler and Co. and Arra, Marion.

It is also serviced by excellent transport amenity including Smith Street, Gertrude Street and Victoria Parade trams and Parliament Station.

Fortitude Valley, QLD

Lava Print has committed to a three-year lease with options over a 142 sqm ground floor office in Brisbane’s popular inner suburb of Fortitude Valley.

They will pay $42,000 gross per year plus GST for 244 St Pauls Terrace.

FAL Property did the deal.

Retail

Abbotsford, VIC

A corner showroom in Melbourne’s inner north east has sold for $1.9 million at auction, on a sharp 3.7% yield.

Nutrition Warehouse occupies the 290 sqm building at 253-247 Victoria Street, which was sold through Gorman Allard Shelton’s Tom Maule and Dean Alexander.

“Despite the current rising interest rate environment, investors are still happy to purchase on sub 4% yields for quality assets with good property fundamentals,” Maule said.