APJ’s On the Market

A PREVIEW of hotel, commercial property investments and development opportunities available across Australia.

Residential

Woolloomooloo, NSW

A penthouse-style residence tucked away in a quiet waterfront cove on the historic Finger Wharf in Sydney’s prestigious inner east has been placed on the market at $10.5 million.

Highland Property Double Bay’s David Malouf has been appointed to sell the spacious home which offers intimate harbour views and could accommodate a family or provide a private retreat for professionals. Located at 327/6E Cowper Wharf Roadway, the recently transformed four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence has a sprawling 300 sqm floor, with open-plan layout with multiple living and relaxation areas boasting abundant natural light and water views and a home theatre.

The master bedroom features boutique-style dressing room and chic ensuite with a double shower, steam room, and jacuzzi. Underfloor heating is provided in the three deluxe bathrooms and guest powder room.

French Oak Herringbone floors in the main living areas and European Sisal carpets in the bedrooms create warm and inviting interiors.

Development

Rowville, VIC

Telstra is selling off an 865 sqm parcel of land in Melbourne’s east used for a soon-to-be decommissioned telecommunications building.

Gray Johnson’s Rory White has been appointed to sell 12 Lambourne Avenue, which has a 133 sqm brick building that operates as an exchange facility. It is going to auction 24th February with expectations in the mid-$800,000s bracket.

It is offered with a lease back to Telstra from the settlement date with a proposed one year triple net annual lease of rental plus outgoings of $22,000. Telstra will have the option to extend this lease for another twelve months.

White said the property could be viewed as a future development opportunity, with neighbourhood residential schedule 4 zoning meaning options include converting building into a sizeable family home, or to construct larger family home or townhouse development.

Hotel & Hospitality

Hobart, TAS

The freehold of The Shamrock Hotel in the Hobart CBD is up for grabs, offered with a brand new 10-year lease plus options.

The property at 195 Liverpool Street, on a 498 sqm corner site meeting Harrington Street, includes a public bar with Keno, dining room, full commercial kitchen, 10 accommodation rooms, separate storage area and some on-site parking.

Estimated net income from the lease is $220,000 plus GST per annum.

Claude Alcorso and John Blacklow of Knight Frank are managing the expressions of interest campaign, which closes 9th March.

Social Infrastructure

Maddingley, VIC

Purpose-built Melbourne childcare centre AMIGA Montessori, north west of Melbourne, has been listed for sale.

Located at 8-12 Labilliere Street, the centre services a regional community with seven schools within a four kilometre radius.

CBRE’s Sandro Peluso, Jimmy Tat, and Marcello Caspani-Muto are managing the sale via an expressions of interest campaign closing 16th February.

The current vendors and business owners, part of a private investment group, have owned and operated the centre since it opened in 2016.

“Since the government’s support for the childcare industry has grown, the demand for childcare assets and businesses has increased, we’ve seen investors looking to deploy capital into this hugely lucrative sector,” Peluso said.