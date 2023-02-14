Makris sets sail for $500m marina development

THE Makris Group has lodged a development application to the City of Gold Coast for their reimagining of the iconic Marina Mirage.

Makris are proposing a $500 million redevelopment to transform the landmark into a lifestyle destination comprising a boutique hotel, retail, dining, wellness and relaxation offerings and waterfront residences.

“The new Marina Mirage will offer a truly unique experience for our customers, and we are confident it will quickly become a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists,” said Con Makris, chairman at The Makris Group.

“Our proposed development compliments the natural elements of its environment and aligns with the objectives of The Spit Master Plan, whilst delivering a world class destination for the Gold Coast, Queensland, and our economy.”

The developers ran a 2020 design competition between five of Australia’s leading architecture firms for the redevelopment, with Elenberg Fraser’s design that capitalises on the site’s unrivalled Broadwater aspects and subtropical environment winning out.

“This paradigm changing project will create a new heart for this dynamic community and place,” said Callum Fraser, director and architect at Elenberg Fraser.

Since purchasing the site over a decade ago, the Makris Group has already successfully delivered a multi-million- dollar 76 berth Superyacht Marina with berthing facilities for Superyachts up to 85m, a floating beach club berth and the HOPO ferry terminal.

The integrated resort will also feature a collection of local fine and casual dining offerings, alongside health and beauty and bespoke Australian retail boutiques under the site’s iconic sails, creating a lifestyle destination with multiple integrated public spaces for the community.

“The Makris Group is incredibly proud to be presenting plans of this calibre to City of Gold Coast Council for the historic reimagination of Marina Mirage and look forward to delivering their vision for the site,” concluded Makris.