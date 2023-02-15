APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Brisbane, QLD

Brisbane bar Dapple + Waver, which closed its doors at the Toombul Shopping Centre following devastating floods a year ago, will join the line-up at YG Riverside Village – the retail hub of the Yeerongpilly Green community being developed by Consolidated Properties Group and CVS Capital Partners.

The retail centre is due to open in the middle of this year and will include a full-line Woolworths supermarket, boutique offices, specialty retailers, dining precinct, a gym and wellness precinct and secure basement car parking.

Dapple + Waver co-owner Aidan McGarrity, who also runs the Beyond The Pale bar in Coorparoo, said there had been an outcry of support from the local community when they were forced to close.

“Everyone jumped on Facebook and were saying this is the biggest loss for Nundah,” he said.

He said the Yeerongpilly area lacked a good local suburban bar and it was this he was hoping to deliver with the return of Dapple + Waver.

“I lived in that area for eight years and I know it’s crying out for a bar – there’s just nowhere to go,” he said.

“What we offer is that neighbourhood bar that has a connection to the area where it is based. We would get people coming in every day to Dapple + Waver, and it wasn’t because of the special offers – they wanted to chat and interact with staff that knew them and their favourite drink.”

Hawthorn, VIC

Tom Fisher from Fitzroys has negotiated leases to global health food sellers Oakberry Açai at 694 Glenferrie Road and cakes and cupcakes offering Drop By Sweet at 636 Glenferrie Road.

Number 694 sits at a prominent corner in the prime section of Glenferrie Road, with Oakberry Açai signing on to a seven-year deal at $70,000 per annum plus outgoings and GST, on a rate of $1,555 per sqm.

The zoned Commercial 1 site comprises an open plan layout space spanning 45sqm, with a large public car park at rear.

While Drop By Sweet leased 636 Glenferrie Road at $37,000 per annum plus outgoings and GST, on a rate of $1,057 per sqm.

With a building area of 35sqm, the space boasts excellent public car parking nearby and sits a short walk from Glenferrie Train Station.

Office

Parramatta, NSW

The Ghobrial Group has secured new office space in the heart of Parramatta CBD.

JLL’s Zack Mijic negotiated the deal for Suite 6, 100 George Street, Parramatta at a gross rate of $650 per sqm.

The Ghobrial Group committed to a three-year lease term for the 81.4 sqm office.

Mijic brokered the deal for the office premises on behalf of Valbeet.

Industrial

Port Melbourne, VIC

A partly demolished warehouse shell on the Melbourne city fringe has sold for $2,075,000 to a local investor who will refurbish the space and then lease out.

Over 100 enquiries were received over the course of the campaign for 433 Graham Street, which sold via a private sale campaign by Gorman Allard Shelton’s James Keep.

“The buyer recognised the exciting potential with close proximity to the Fisherman’s Bend renewal precinct,” said James Keep.