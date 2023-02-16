Home builders witness sharp decline in sales

NEW home sales have plunged by almost 50% and further interest rate rises are tipped to drive sales lower, leading to a contraction in building activity later in the year.

The HIA New Home Sales report – a monthly survey of the largest volume home builders in the five largest states – provides an indicator of future detached home construction.

Sales of new homes fell again in January, down by 12.8% for the month, leaving sales in the previous three months a 46.7% lower than in the previous year.

“Sales of new homes have stalled in recent months as the adverse impact of the RBA’s rate increases continue to erode market confidence,” said HIA’s chief economist, Tim Reardon.

“There is no indication that the market has reached the bottom of this cycle with sales falling in all states. A further increase in the cash rate in February is likely to see sales fall further.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia lifted rates again this month, to 3.35%. NAB economists this week warned the RBA will lift the official interest rate three times in the next three months to 4.1% as tries to bring down inflation. RBA governor Philip Lowe, facing a Senate estimates committee this week, said inflation, at its current level of 7.8%, “is way too high, and it needs to come down”.

Reardon said that without an improvement in access to finance, or a lowering of rates, building activity will start to contract from late this year.

“Many buyers have been forced from the market by the higher rates, but even those buyers unaffected by the RBA’s actions are unwilling to purchase given the economic uncertainty,” he said.

Rising interest rates were identified as the biggest constraint overall to the new housing market in NAB’s most recent quarterly Residential Property Survey.

“There are long lags in this cycle given the large volume of building work underway which will obscure the impact of the rate rises on the wider economy,” Reardon said.

“There is a risk that once the contraction in home building occurs, and slows activity across the rest of the economy, that it will prove difficult to stop.”

For the three months to January, compared to the same period the previous year, new home sales in New South Wales were down by 73.1%, followed by Queensland (down by 53.9%), Victoria (by 41.6%), and Western Australia (21.7%). South Australia has seen an increase by 2.0%.

Reardon said the RBA “overshot” interest rate increases after the GFC and in previous cycles, resulting in a “roller coaster ride” for the building industry.

“The RBA isn’t going to return the economy to stability by putting the building industry through boom-and-bust cycles,” he said, adding that the RBA “doesn’t need to crush the economy in order slow inflation”.

“The focus of policymakers should be on other tools to address inflation, not simply interest rates. Interest rates are a poor tool for addressing inflation and fiscal policy measures have been shown repeatedly to be better at managing the risks of embedded inflation.”

He said the supply chain disruptions that caused the high inflation in recent years are easing for reasons unrelated to the RBA’s actions.