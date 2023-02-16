Retail sales growth in 2023 still achievable

RETAIL spend is growing slightly above inflation rate with spending habits of international tourists contributing to the retail sector.

While overall, spend is lower than in recent years as a result of the impact of cost of living, people are still going shopping at a solid rate according to CBRE research.

CBRE’s 2023 Pacific Market outlook predicts that there will be a slower growth rate during the middle of the year. This is as a result of the effects that rising interest rates are set to have on many Australians.

It’s predicted that the areas of spending that will hold most weight is where there is value for money (groceries) but also premium goods and experiential services.

After a difficult period for retail during the pandemic, rents for shopping centres are on the rise in key cities Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth after suffering heavy drops in 2020. Shopping centre occupancy is still in the high 90% range although vacancy rates for shops have varied from 8% in Sydney to 25% in Perth.

Spending from international tourists and migrants who are returning to our shores following the pandemic are also giving the retail sector a much-needed boost. It is projected that international tourist spending will return to 2019 levels by 2024 with visitor numbers to recover by 2025.

Many Australian citizens have reduced personal spending with self-imposed budget restrictions to cope with inflation and the cost of living.

The pandemic was a time that saw a further rise of online shopping while CBDs struggled during the lockdowns. CBRE’s report holds optimism for a return of CBD visitation in 2023 however it understands many locals have loyalty to their neighbourhood shopping centres.

There’s good and bad news for in-store retail. Figures from a 2022 survey of 1000 Australians reveal that online shops are the preferred channel to purchase cosmetics, electronics and gifts. However, Australians tend to prefer an in-store experience where they can seek assistance for groceries and DIY items.

Despite ongoing concerns within the Australian economy, CBRE’s research remains cautiously optimistic that there will be low/mid single-digit growth in the retail sector in 2023.