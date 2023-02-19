Argyle Capital Partners picks up grape farm

AGRICULTURAL investment advisors Argyle Capital Partners has made another agri real estate play – this time on the buy side – reportedly acquiring a major grape and lychee farm in Queensland’s Central Highlands for about $70 million.

Located 10 kilometres south of Emerald, Evergreen Farms spans 3,973 hectares and had been put to the market in October 2021 by property developer Darwin King and his family with expectations of $60 million plus, with a water allocation of 6,434 megalitres included.

The asset has 206 hectares of table grapes, 194 hectares of unplanted trellised country, and is a major supplier of Menindee seedless, flame seedless and crimson seedless table grapes to supermarkets.

There is also 25 hectares of lychees and 353 hectares of land suited to intensive cropping.

Improvements include a 10,000 sqm packing shed, cold room facilities, 16 residential dwellings, workers’ accommodation with 256-person capacity, and administration building, nursery shed, cattle yards, storage sheds and field workshops.

Major capital expenditure projects have been undertaken in recent years including vineyard replacements and new plantings, irrigation and vineyard infrastructure upgrades, machinery, and further enhancements to accommodation facilities.

Danny Thomas and Simon Cudmore of LAWD managed the sale.

Darwin King is managing director of developer of Pacific, whose portfolio includes the $2 billion Flinders Lake housing estate at Flagstone, between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Argyle Capital’s purchase follows its circa $15 million sale of a 2,456-hectare irrigated cotton and cereal cropping enterprise, HK Farming, in NSW’s Gunbar. It retained the water portfolio, worth about $16.5 million.

Argyle Capital is an agriculture investment manager founded by Kim Morison, who previously headed up collapsed ASX-listed fund manager Blue Sky.