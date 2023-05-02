More construction firms pushing for rise and fall contracts

MORE than half of construction firms have been changing contract terms to protect revenue and ensure viability in the difficult building environment, while another lift to interest rates could spell more trouble for the industry.

Forty property builders, developers and investors were surveyed in April for RSM Australia’s Property & Construction Report 2023, with the typical respondent having been in business for more than 15 years, working nationally or in Western Australia or NSW, with up to $50 million revenue and employing 20 staff and between 10 and 50 contractors.

It found 51.61% of respondents had changed contract terms in 2023 to protect business revenue, with new clauses allowing for delivery delays and price escalations. Some respondents outlined considerable changes to contract terms and conditions, such as tender validity dropping from six months to 60 days, and capping on weather risks and inflation risks.

RSM national leader of property and construction Adam Crowley said many are pushing for longer contract terms or for rise and fall contracts, where the risk of fluctuating building costs can be shared with the client.

He said some are looking at their fixed contracts and changing materials where possible to save money, while others outlined negotiations with financiers to loosen debt covenants.

The difficult environment has claimed multiple high-profile casualties. Porter Davis has been the latest major builder to hit the wall, following the collapses of ProBuild, Caydon Property Group, and Condev, leaving billions of projects across the country in doubt.

RSM Australia’s survey showed that more than half the business leaders (58.06%) believe their revenue will rise in 2023, although 41.94% fearing a revenue decrease.

Respondents’ greatest focus for the next 12 months will be on growth (45.16%), with more than one third looking at rationalising operations (35.48%) and one in five maintaining the status quo (19.35%).

“The survey indicated that the greatest opportunities for construction businesses in 2023 will be driven by immigration changes to ease resourcing issues, along with working in new or different sectors, improved confidence among investors, government infrastructure projects and potential acquisitions,” Crowley said.

Ranking the biggest risk to business operations and revenue forecasts for 2023, rising interest rates was the top concern followed by material cost rises and unpredictable weather. The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday resumed its rate hike, lifting the official rate by 0.25 basis points to 3.85%.

“The property and construction industry has endured a few challenging years with tough trading conditions resulting in a wave of liquidations and administrations,” Crowley said.

“Challenges have compounded, from interest rates to major cost increases for shipping, fuel and materials, plus continuing chronic labour shortages and supply chain issues – and one of the wettest years on record.”

“While the challenges are immense, there are actions businesses in this sector can take to protect themselves, and there are definite growth opportunities in 2023 for those prepared to innovate and diversify their operations.”

The report also highlighted “outside the box” thinking that could help firms, from 3D printing and 3D helmet cameras for onsite staff, to greater use of drones and adoption of AI.

Material costs has been the hardest hitter of profitability since 2021, closely followed by labour issues, ahead of unpredictable weather. Australian Bureau of Statistics data indicates a 42% surge in steel costs and 30% in timber and electrical material costs since 2021.

The most challenging aspects of 2022 were material costs, staffing costs and cashflow issues.

Looking at current work pipelines, more than a third of businesses (35.48%) said they had too much work for current staff numbers, 12.9% had not enough work for current staff and half (51.61%) report the right staff numbers for upcoming work projects.

Crowley said those property and construction businesses who have identified cost savings in the transaction and operation side of the business over the past few years, are primed to capitalise on the upside on the horizon.

“Developers are applying a more forensic rigour into buying quality assets at the right price in high growth areas.

“Companies are being more astute with due diligence, acquiring assets under market rates, leveraging their networks, showing patience and not shooting from the hip. They are prepared to walk away when things don’t fit.”