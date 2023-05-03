Retail sales suffer as cost-of-living pressures bite

RETAIL sales were flat over the first quarter of 2023, after a minor 0.4% increase in March driven by hospitality and food categories.

According to the latest figures from the ABS, Australians spent more than $35.3 billion over the month, but despite a 5.4% increase annually, spending wasn’t enough to see growth in nominal retail sales for the quarter.

For the month, retail turnover for cafes, restaurants and takeaway was up 1.5%, with food up 1%.

While clothing, footwear and accessories were down 1%, household goods were down 0.4%, department stores were down 0.2% and other retailing was stable.

According to Paul Zahra, CEO at the Australian Retailers Association (ARA), despite some annual growth, cost-living-pressures are slowing overall retail sales.

“Cost-of-living pressures typically have a lag effect on retail, and we are now witnessing the impact of months of continued interest rate rises and price rises on consumer spending,” said Zahra.

“Household goods were the most obvious discretionary category affected by the reduction in spend in March. This demonstrates the new spending restraint amongst many Australians but also reflects the stronger growth in that category through the pandemic period.”

On an annual basis, cafes, restaurants and takeaway saw a 17% boost, with food up 8.6%, while department stores were up 4.7%, clothing, footwear and accessories were up 3.6% and “other retailing” was up 1.6%. While household goods saw an annual decline of 5.7%.

“We can see a softening of year-on-year growth within clothing footwear and accessories and Department stores in the March results. It is important to note that in essential categories like food, inflationary price increases are mostly driving retail spending growth,” added Zahra.

“Yesterday’s RBA decision to raise interest rates will create deep stress for many households and businesses. We are hopeful that the second half of the year will usher in more stable trading conditions. Next week’s Federal budget will be vital in providing support measures for the most vulnerable sections of our community including small businesses.”

All states and territories saw increases over March, however marginal, with Queensland way ahead at 1.2% growth.

The Northern Territory and South Australia followed with a 0.6% increase in monthly turnover, with Tasmania up 0.4%, ACT and NSW up 0.3%, WA up 0.2% and Victoria lagging behind at 0.1%.

“It continues to be a truly challenging period – with retailers having to contend with continued rising costs, labour shortages and supply chain issues,” concluded Zahra.