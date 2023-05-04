REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

MaxCap backs ID’s Geelong project

Nelson Yap
By Nelson Yap 2 Min Read

REAL estate financier MaxCap Group has provided ID_Corp with a first mortgage land and construction peak debt facility for a 550-lot residential land subdivision in the Geelong growth corridor.

Glenlee Estate is located in Charlemont, about eight kilometres south of the Geelong CBD and 80 kilometres southwest of the Melbourne CBD.

“There are major supply constraints in the Geelong market, and sales within Glenlee Estate have been exceptionally strong,” said MaxCap investment director Zak Fennell.

“The nature of the peak debt facility provides ID_Corp with far greater flexibility for a multi-stage project when compared to traditional bank finance.

“Our diversified funding sources including our funds, mandates and through our strategic investment partner Apollo Global Management allows us to provide bespoke facilities and act flexibly.”

ID_Corp has completed projects in metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria ranging from medium-density developments to large land subdivision projects and has a development pipeline valued at over $3.5 billion.

MaxCap also this week provided Pro-invest Group with a first mortgage facility for the $46.25 million acquisition of the Larmont Hotel, behind the famous Coca-Cola sign in Potts Point.

Among it other recent commitments have been backing Accord’s $180 million North Melbourne commercial office development, and providing Deicorp Group with a first mortgage construction facility for its $185 million Rosebery development,

