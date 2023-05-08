APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Industrial

East Arm, NT

Side-by-side industrial sites overlooking Darwin Harbour and close to the East Arm Wharf have sold for $14 million.

In the second of the deals to drop, the 3.52-hectare site at 2 Pearl Court has traded for $8 million. It has 960 sqm of warehousing and 114 metres of water frontage. Shorebarge Pty Ltd has a 3+3-year deal with the first option having recently expired.

It follows the $8 million sale of the 4.56-hectare site at 21 Muramats Road, which has six warehouses and an office area totalling 2,742 sqm, and was offered with a five-year option remaining on Fuel Trans Australia’s lease

Ray White Commercial NT’s Nick Syrimi sold the properties.

Retail

Essendon, VIC

Three shops offered together in north western Melbourne have sold for $3.4 million, on a tight 2.88% yield.

Totalling 340 sqm of building area, the shops at 1025-1029 Mt Alexander Road are on 1,014 sqm of land with Commercial 1 zoning that allows for retail, commercial, residential or mixed-use.

The shops are currently tenanted by a barber, a psychology and wellness clinic, and a homewares business.

Stonebridge agents Nic Hage, Shawn Luo and Max Warren sold the property.

Nunawading, VIC

Furniture retailer Gatsby Living will open its third store from a 1,313 sqm showroom building in in 234 Whitehorse Road Nunawading in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.

Gorman Allard Shelton and Leedwell Property negotiated the lease at an undisclosed rate.

Whitehorse Road is a major strip for traditional homemaker uses.

“Large format retailers have performed exceptionally well during and post COVID-19, in particular furniture and household goods retailers underpinned by recent residential property growth,” said Chris Parry of Leedwell Property.

“We believe that this trend will continue to drive demand for retail properties in the Whitehorse Road strip.”