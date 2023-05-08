Morris looking to fill gap in Townsville’s luxury travel market

THE Morris Group is set boost the North Queensland tourism industry with the launch of Townville’s first luxury hotel, the $88 million Ardo.

Located on Townville’s foreshore, the development will comprise high-end accommodation, world-class dining, a day spa and a rooftop pool deck featuring panoramic views across the Coral Sea out to Magnetic Island.

Ardo will include 132 rooms and suites, with the premium suites position on the hotel corners and featuring balconies with 270-degree views and eight of the rooms featuring baths on the balconies.

“We know that North Queensland has so much to offer as a destination, so there is huge demand for domestic and international visitors to travel here,” said Chris Morris, founder and executive chairman at Morris Group.

“But what we’ve discovered is there is still a gap in the market for luxury accommodation, so what we’re doing with Ardo is building on what we already do so well, providing another opportunity for high-end experiences in this very special part of the world.”

Morris, founder of Computershare, recently teamed up with Moda through his hospitality group Colonial Leisure Group, in proposing a $130 million transformation of the former Isle of Wight pub site on Victoria’s Phillip Island.

Ardo’s dining will include a rooftop restaurant, Marmor, inspired by the region’s meat and seafood offering with a focus on contemporary Australian cuisine. While the ground floor will feature a Japanese restaurant, Terasu.

“While The Ville provides relaxed, tropical surroundings and casual sophistication, Ardo will offer a luxury accommodation experience for travellers seeking a more high-end stay,” added Morris.

Located beside Morris Group’s other Townsville resort, The Ville, Ardo guests will have access to the neighbouring hotel’s amenities including an oceanside swimming pool with swim-up bar, gym and casino.

Additionally, Ardo sits close to the Townville Entertainment and Convention Centre, which is host to a range of events such as concerts, sporting events and musicals.

“With Ardo joining The Ville, and the Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre on the Breakwater, what we’ve created will enhance the precinct, and become the region’s leisure and entertainment hub,” concluded Morris.

Ardo will open for bookings later in 2023 and is set to open at the end of the year.