Affordable housing takes centre stage in budget

THE Commonwealth rent assistance will receive its biggest boost in more than three decades as Labor looks to take on the cost-of-living and housing crises.

In Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ second federal budget, the maximum rate of Commonwealth rent assistance will be increased by 15% over five years, meaning the 1.1 million households that take part in the Commonwealth rent assistance scheme will receive an extra $15 to $31 a fortnight.

Australians on income support or family tax benefits can receive Commonwealth rent assistance. Payments are currently between $97 and $193 a fortnight, depending on factors such as whether the recipient is single, a single parent, a couple, or have children, as well as if the recipient receives Jobseeker or Youth Allowance.

Rents in the capital cities have surged by a record 11.7% over the past year, according to CoreLogic, as vacancy rates remain stuck at historic lows of around 1%. Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed almost 95% of new tenants in February signed leases at higher rents than the previous tenant. Nearly 70% of new tenants were hit with a 10% increase in rent.

The country is set to receive a record 400,000 new migrants in the current financial year and 315,000 in the next, putting further strain on supply.

Meanwhile, Australians have also had to battle decades-high inflation that has pushed the Reserve Bank to lift the official interest rate at a record pace.

The government is continuing its battle to gain the support of the Greens for its $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) that the government says will deliver 30,000 affordable homes.

“For too long, secure, affordable housing has been out of reach for too many Australians. Tonight, to help ease the pressure on people feeling the pain of rising rents, we are increasing the maximum rates of Commonwealth rent assistance by 15%,” Chalmers said.

“This will provide up to $31 extra a fortnight for people renting in the private market and community housing – the largest increase in more than 30 years.”

The government has also brought together states and territories, the Australian Local Government Association, investors and the construction sector through the National Housing Accord with the ambition to build one million new homes over five years from 2024.

“We want more Australians to know the security of a roof over their head – which is why we’re also working with the states and territories to improve planning, build more houses and deliver a better deal for renters,” Chalmers said.

Build to Rent

Incentives to encourage the supply of housing reducing the withholding tax rate for eligible fund payments from managed investment trusts attributed to newly constructed build‑to‑rent developments from 30% to 15% increasing the capital works tax deduction rate from 2.5% to 4% per year, increasing the after tax returns for newly constructed build‑to‑rent developments

NHFIC boost

The government is also increasing the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation’s liability cap by $2 billion to a total of $7.5 billion, to support more lending to community housing providers for social and affordable housing projects.

“For this same reason, implementation of the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund is critical – to build more of the social and affordable houses that our people need,” Chalmers said.

“Whilst there are additional measures in this federal budget, the current Housing Australia and HAFF legislative package needs to be passed to provide the desperately needed national focus and attention to tackle the national housing crisis.”

Nicholas Proud, CEO of community housing providers representative body PowerHousing Australia, said the new housing and cost of living measures “will support Australian families when coupled with the key 2022 election 30,000 home Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) and Housing Australia policies to support the growing number of Australians desperately needing greater affordability.”

Urban Taskforce Australia welcomed a range of the key announcements.

“We all knew that once COVID passed that overseas students and immigration would return. But it took a change of government to see an emergence of national leadership in the housing supply space. The Albanese government has recognised that the Commonwealth cannot sit back and watch a catastrophe unfurl,” said Urban Taskforce CEO Tom Forrest.

“Jim Chalmers has recognised that that a crisis in housing supply creates problems right across the economy – inflationary pressures through rising rents, social dislocation from rising homelessness, through to productivity losses in failing to deliver housing where it is needed close to jobs and transport.”

However, Forrest said Urban Taskforce is disappointed that there were no specific new funding measures announced to incentivise and support state and local governments deliver the housing supply to accommodate the growth in migration along with natural population growth.

“The states cop the cost of the growing population while the Commonwealth benefits from the economic growth they bring. There is more to be done in this space – but there remains hope as the Commonwealth works with the states on their planning reform packages.”