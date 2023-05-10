APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au

Office

Mount Waverley, VIC

An office building in Melbourne’s south east leased to the Australian Electoral Commission has sold for $19.65 million – less than what the vendors paid for it six years ago.

TZ Union Investment, controlled by Fu Xin Investments, Lin & Luo and Zhijian Chen’s Oceania MW, is the new owner of 17-21 Hardner Road.

The 5,135 sqm building was sold in 2017 for $20.5 million and has now changed hands on a yield of 7.66%, with the high yield owing to the short three-year lease term to the AEC.

It brings in $1.5 million in rent per annum.

Colliers sold the property.

Auburn, NSW

Multi-functional infrastructure company Killard Infrastructure has secured new office space in Sydney’s west.

JLL’s Maria Mangcoy negotiated the three-year deal for Suite 201, 20 Highgate Street, at a gross rate of $310 per sqm.

The 348 sqm office is easily accessible from major arterial roads including the M4 Motorway, Parramatta Road and Silverwater Road.

Industrial

Stafford, QLD

Ignition Car Centre, backed by Martin Roller and Marvin Burke, has leased a 1,300 sqm northern Brisbane warehouse, office and showroom property at $190,000 a year gross.

The 25 Hayward Street property has an 839 sqm warehouse, 140 sqm office and 321 sqm showroom, and has on-site parking for 11 vehicle.

The dealership sells high-end used cars and is an exclusive licensee for Ineos Grenadier 4WDs.

The property was previously owned by Energex and last sold in 2021 for $4.4 million, and the owner divided the building into two components and leased one.