Billiau promoted to lead JLL capital markets

JLL has appointed Luke Billiau as its head of capital markets, Australia and New Zealand, to lead its national team of over 140 across the country.

Billiau will bring more than 15 years of experience in the Australian property industry, having most recently worked concurrently as JLL’s head of capital markets, NSW and head of office investments, Australia.

Prior to this, Billiau was a senior director of the Queensland capital markets team and held a senior role in the state’s valuations and advisory position at the company.

“Australia is firmly established as one of the most mature and actively traded commercial real estate markets globally, complemented by a world-class investor infrastructure and deep connectivity into international capital markets,” said Stuart Crow, CEO of capital markets at JLL, Asia Pacific.

“Luke’s broad experience across various asset classes and states, diverse client relationships and proven track record of leadership and execution gives us tremendous confidence in the future success of our Australian Capital Markets business.”

Billiau will assume responsibility for JLL’s capital markets across Australia, overseeing its investment and transaction advisory offering to clients and working across all major asset classes, including office, retail, logistics, living and alternatives.

“Irrespective of ongoing market uncertainties, investors will continue to reinforce their confidence in Australian real estate and will increasingly demand local expertise paired with global insights. Luke’s wealth of experience and strong network will add weight to our diversified offering to our clients to add value to their portfolios and achieve optimal transactional results,” said Dan Kernaghan, CEO at JLL, Australia and New Zealand.

The appointment follows that of Sean North as JLL’s new head of property and asset management for its Canberra team.