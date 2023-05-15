Respite for renters as vacancies continue to climb

RENTAL vacancies have made a welcome third consecutive monthly rise over April, as all cities experience some level of boost.

According to SQM Research, Australia’s rental vacancy rate rose to 1.2% over April, with the total number of rental vacancies across the country at 36,785.

Canberra is leading the country with the highest vacancy rate at 2.0%, up from 1.8% and reportedly marking the end of the capital’s rental crisis.

“What is apparent from today’s data is that the rental crisis is easing in the nation’s regions as well as some of our smaller capital cities including the Nation’s Capital where we are now confident in calling the rental crisis over,” said Louis Christopher, managing director of SQM Research.

Sydney and Melbourne both saw 0.1% increases over the month to 1.4% and 1.2% respectively.

While Brisbane, Perth and Hobart rose to 1.0%, 0.6% and 1.6% respectively. With Hobart’s rental vacancies now three times the all-time low recorded in April of 2022.

“SQM’s latest data on the rental market, represents some respite for renters across the nation. I believe tenants have been responding to the rental crisis by grouping together more, which can free up some rental stock,” said Christopher.

“And/or an increasing number of tenants have been turning themselves into First Home Buyers. It is likely many landlords have been overly exuberant in seeking rent increases which have driven renters away.”

Vacancy rates across the three largest CBDs were also up over the month, with the Sydney CBD hitting 4.0%, Melbourne CBD at 3.3% and Brisbane CBD at 1.7%.

Many regional rates were also recording sharp increases, as the populations continue to return to larger cities.

The North Coast NSW was up to 1.8%, Sydney’s Blue Mountains to 2.0%i—to the highest level since April 2020.

Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula was up to 1.7%— the highest level recorded since April 2020.

Gold Coast Main’s rental vacancy rates were up to 1.3%—the highest level recorded since September 2021.

While the Sunshine Coast rental vacancy rate was up to 1.6%, again the highest level recorded since May 2020.

“For regions outside our capital cities, I believe there has been a population exodus back to our larger cities, driven by a return to office requirement set by many office employers. We are now recording rental falls or at least a stalling in rent increases for most out of city regions around Australia,” added Christopher.

“Existing property investors and would be property investors need to be aware the risks have risen of a corresponding and extended dwelling price correction in such regions.”

Meanwhile, capital city asking rents in the 30 days to 12 May 2023 were up 0.4%, with growth over the last 12 months now at 20.7%.

With the median rent for a capital city house now at $757/week while the rent for a capital city unit is at $579/week.

Capital city house rents were up by 0.1%, for a 12 month increases of 17.7%. While apartment rents were up 0.7% for the past 30 days and 24.2% for the past 12 months.

While Sydney house rents remain the most expensive at $963/week, Perth recorded the fastest increase over the period, up 2.2% to $521.58/week.

Meanwhile Adelaide units recorded the most affordable rents at $414/week.

With Hobart and Canberra the only capital cities to record a decline in rents over the 30 days, each recording falls of 0.4% for combined dwellings.

“Going forward, it is way too early to call the rental crisis over in our larger capital cities. The building slump, combined with extremely strong population growth rates will see to it there will remain an overall shortage of rental properties,” concluded Christopher.

“We note however weekly rental listings nationwide have increased so far in the month of May by another 3,000 rental listings. So, it is likely we will record another rise in rental vacancy rates across the nation for this current month.”