Farmland harvest 20% value growth

AUSTRALIAN farmland values maintained their rapid growth trajectory in 2022, lifting by 20% for a second consecutive year on the back of high commodity prices, high rainfall and a sharp decline in transaction volumes, but changing conditions are likely to lead to a shallower pool of buyers.

Rural Bank’s Australian Farmland Values 2023 report showed the Northern Territory and Tasmania were the clear standouts over 2022, with median price per hectare increases of 108.3% and 54.9% respectively.

Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia all recorded growth of more than 29%, followed by Queensland and NSW. It was the first time in 28 years that growth of over 15% was recorded across all states and territories.

Rising prices extended the recent period of growth to a ninth consecutive year. Over that time, the national median price has risen by 167% at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%, with the growth rates seen in recent years, lifting the national 20-year CAGR to 8.5%.

Farmland values were supported by a sharp decline in transaction volume, with the number of farmland transactions slumping by 34.3% in 2022 to 6,588. This was the lowest level of transactions in the last 28 years – a sudden reversal from 2021 which saw the highest transaction volume since 2007, and more than offsetting the 40% increase in volume between 2019 and 2021.

Across the jurisdictions, declines in transaction volume ranged from 13.8% in Tasmania to 44.6% in Victoria, while South Australia was the only state to record an increase.

Farmland transactions in 2022 equated to a total of 8.8 million hectares of land traded at a combined value of $11.7 billion.

Strong demand continued to be fuelled by high agricultural commodity prices, which were pushed further into record territory, although the year was a tale of two halves. Higher crop prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove the first-half overall increases, which gave way conditions in the second as declines in livestock and wool prices escalated. Dairy was the exception to the trend, with record-high farmgate prices set for the 2022/23 season.

Commodity prices down, shallower pool of buyers

Farm incomes delivered by high commodity prices in 2021 and into the first half of 2022 helped fuel strong buying power and the confidence to expand, the report said.

“The benefits of high commodity prices have, however, been somewhat diluted by high input prices. As commodity prices fell from a peak later in 2022 demand for farmland likely began to soften. In 2023 to date, commodity prices have now declined further and appear likely to settle at a lower level for the remainder of the calendar year. The likelihood of lower farm incomes in 2023 has the potential to cause prospective buyers to reassess their purchasing intentions and consequently lead to a shallower pool of buyers.”

The report said results of wet conditions last year “should carry through to farmland values in 2023 as more prospective buyers come into the new year backed by solid cashflow, the largest and most valuable winter crop on record, and expanded livestock production”.

“However, a dry start to the year and dry signals for coming months may lead to an element of caution now entering buyers’ minds.”

Following the succession of interest rate hikes over the past 12 months, the current cash rate is likely to be factored into any buying decisions now.

“This has potentially taken some buyers out of the market at this point in the cycle, reducing competition,” the report said.

“Recent high farmland values, lower commodity prices and a drier seasonal outlook may also prompt some additional supply on the market as these conditions will for some, indicate a prime opportunity to exit the industry.

“On balance, further growth in farmland values is expected in 2023 but the rate of growth will likely be much lower than the previous two years as key drivers of growth have shifted to less favourable settings.”