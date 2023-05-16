NSW govt reviews public land usage

NSW premier Chris Minns will urge his ministers to identify vacant blocks of public land for rezoning, as housing supply across the state fails to keep up with demand.

The move by Chris Minns comes after it was found that NSW will fail to meet its obligations under the National Housing Accord by a significant margin, with forecasts of 180,000 new homes compared to the required 314,000.

“I expect the NSW government to do its fair share to identify and open new land it owns for housing,” said Minns, who is expected to detail the policy at The Sydney Morning Herald’s Sydney 2050 Summit

“The pressures on the rental market are extreme. But our job is to get more supply into the system to help alleviate some of that pressure. This isn’t going to be easy, but we have to start somewhere, and it’s a priority of my government.”

The announcement was welcomed by the Property Council of Australia, with the Property Council’s acting NSW executive director, Anita Hugo, praising Minns focus on increasing supply in response to the housing crisis.

“The NSW Government has significant swathes of public land that can be put to productive use in tackling our housing shortage in NSW,” said Hugo.

“If we are going to build 314,000 new homes over the next five years under the National Housing Accord, we need to look at all the tools in the kit – including new planning policies, rezoning and major land release to hit our targets.

“By identifying and repurposing vacant land, we can provide much-needed housing options for our growing population especially as we face a new wave of migration into the country.”

Hugo also reiterated that vacant land in proximity of transport hubs should be the first area of priority in rezoning and developing.

“By focusing on urban areas especially around transport hubs, we can leverage the proximity to essential services, networks, and community amenities, minimising the need for costly and sprawling infrastructure expansion,” said Hugo.

“This approach promotes growth and maximises the value of our existing resources while addressing our housing supply shortage.”