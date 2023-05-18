APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of rural and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Office

Perth, WA

Leading WA financial services firm Euroz Hartleys has signed up for the two top floors of QV1 at 250 St Georges Terrace in the Perth CBD.

Euroz Hartleys worked with tenant advisory group Propertysolve to finalise the 10-year leasing term, with Luke Bray from CBRE representing the landlord.

The firm is consolidating its Perth operations of 189 employees from two CBD office buildings at 58 Mounts Bay Road and 141 St Georges Terrace, to the one QV1 space.

QV1 includes extensive amenities such as a 24-hour gym, onsite childcare, tennis and basketball courts, an EV rideshare and community garden.

As well as industry leading ESG credentials, including carbon neutral certification by Climate Active, a GOLD WELL Core rating from the International WELL Building Institute, Platinum Waterwise certification and leading NABERS ratings in key areas.

Industrial

Marleston, SA

A vacant industrial property in Adelaide’s inner west has changed hands for $4 million plus GST in a quick sale following enquiries from owner occupiers, investors and developers.

The property at 1-5 Bruce Avenue has 2,819 sqm of land with 1,584 sqm of value-adding improvements. It had served as the long-time headquarters of industrial equipment supplier Blast One, who has moved to a larger property in the Osbourne ship-building precinct.

The property, situated over three Certificates of Title and is zoned employment and strategic employment in the City of West Torrens, is now owned by a local private investor who plans to undertake a refurbishment on part of the site and a full redevelopment on a further portion of the site.

David Ludlow and Marco Onorato of Knight Frank sold the property within three weeks.

“This was a unique opportunity to purchase a site in a true infill location that offered development, owner-occupation and value-add opportunities all in one,” Ludlow said.

Onorato said the property was located just four kilometres west of the Adelaide CBD, in a sought-after infill location, and close to Adelaide Airport and just off Richmond Road.

Braeside, VIC

A strata office and warehouse in Melbourne’s south east bayside region has sold with vacant possession for $1.25 million.

The 360 sqm property, unit 6/84-90 Lakewood Boulevard, includes 100 sqm of modern offices over two levels.

Andy Cowan of Simple Industrial Commercial managed the sale.

Rural & Agribusiness

Maranoa, QLD

Alison Todd of Todd Investments, Brigalow Downs, has bought cattle breeding and backgrounding property Glenmore for $7.52 million, or $1,038 per hectare.

Nick Dunsdon from Nutrien Harcourts GDL managed the sale on behalf of Greg and Kate Honor, who owned the property for six years.

Located 60 kilometres south of Surat and 100 kilometres north-east of St George, the 7,246-hectare property is also suited to a goat enterprise.The Honors were spelling around half of property, with the remainder of the country running over 7,000 goats.

New fencing means the entire property is now exclusion fenced.

Glenmore is watered by 11 dams and two bores.