Roberts Jones takes advantage of data boom

ROBERTS Jones has sold another slice of its vast Badgerys Creek landholdings near the future Western Sydney Airport, this time netting $150 million in a deal with CDC Data Centres.

The sale to the large-scale data centre owner, developer and operator is the second major transaction within Roberts Jones’s Burra Park site, after it sold 24 hectares to global logistics operator DHL for more than $140 million. That site will house a major logistics campus with four warehouses worth an estimated $180 million.

CDC will establish its second major facility in Western Sydney at the Badgerys Creek site, after its initial $1.5 billion investment at Eastern Creek.

The 280-hectare Burra Park is an enterprise, logistics, and mixed-use employment precinct strategically located near the Western Sydney International (Nancy Bird Walton) Airport and the future M12 Motorway, in the heart of the Aerotropolis region.

Property group Boyuan Holdings Limited (BHL Group), as the development agent for Roberts Jones, is managing delivery of the required infrastructure and civil works for the 280-hectare Burra Park project.

Roberts Jones gained prominence in 2021 when it picked up 344 hectares of land around the airport for $499.95 million from the Medich family. The land had previously appeared set to be put into the hands of BHL, which had planned an industrial, health and shopping centre precinct that would deliver 38,000 jobs and $14.3 billion to the region’s economy, to be developed by a consortium that included Western Sydney University, Scentre Group, and surgeon Charlie Teo.

Commenting on the new sale, Roberts Jones’ director, Jonathan Pan, said, “Roberts Jones has taken the opportunity to capitalise on the strong, ongoing market demand for high-quality land assets in and around the Aerotropolis and divest a portion of our Burra Park site.

“We believe CDC’s core business aligns with our plans for Burra Park, as a world-class hi-tech enterprise, logistics and mixed-use employment precinct, in the heart of the Aerotropolis.”

Roberts Jones submitted a State Significant Development Application with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment late last year.

BHL’s chief operating officer, Paul Hourigan said, “We look forward to continuing to work with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to progress plans for the Burra Park Project, but it is crucial that planning and approvals are expedited.

“Working in partnership with the NSW government will ensure job growth and economic prosperity to the Aerotropolis and the wider Western Sydney region.”

The first stage of the development on Elizabeth Drive will create 4,158 direct ongoing jobs and 5,652 indirect jobs, once fully-operational, according to Roberts Jones.

Planning framework for the Aerotropolis precinct was finalised in November, laying the foundation for the transformation of 6,500 hectares of land around the future airport. The five initial that make up Aerotropolis are expected to create potential for 100,000 new jobs by 2056. The airport itself is on track to be operational by 2026.

The largest-ever land parcel to be brought to the market in western Sydney’s Austral, near the Aerotropolis, was tipped to the market earlier this year with expectations of more than $100 million and remains listed for sale. Spanning 41.32 hectares, it could be home to a master-planned estate thanks to its recent flexible zoning by the NSW government.

Last year, A $70 million, 200-key Marriott-branded offering was announced as the first hotel to open in the Aerotropolis at the future airport.