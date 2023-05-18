WA gives build-to-rent sector a shot in the arm

THE fledgling build-to-rent market has been given a boost in Western Australia, which has become the latest state to introduce tax breaks for the sector.

Eligible build-to-rent projects out west will be given a 50% land tax exemption under the Land Tax Assessment Amendment (Build-to-Rent) Bill 2023.

It follows the federal government announcing the long-awaited reduction of the withholding tax rate for eligible fund payments from managed investment trusts to foreign residents, and brings Western Australia into line with NSW, Queensland and Victoria in offering concessions to spur more housing development.

“Western Australia’s rental market is under pressure at the moment and my government is committed to doing what it can to help build its capacity,” said Premier Mark McGowan.

“We need more rental properties to meet future demand, and the legislation introduced into state Parliament today will help to provide this.”

According to PropTrack data, Perth’s vacancy rate is at just 0.98%, while rents continue to head north.

REIWA CEO Cath Hart the incentive would reduce costs and “encourage much-needed development in this space”.

“The market is in the midst of a rental crisis and any steps to make more homes, particularly more affordable homes, available are very welcome.

“It won’t solve the problem overnight but it is a move in the right direction and will address future demand.”

To qualify for the exemption, a build-to-rent development must contain at least 40 self-contained dwellings available for residential leases, be owned by the same owner or group of owners, and be managed by the same management entity, and be completed between 12th May 2022 and 1st July 2032.

Currently, most of Australia’s build-to-rent pipeline is being delivered in inner Melbourne. Projects in Western Australia include Sentinel’s Element 27 in Subiaco – one of the country’s first in the sector – as well as its 21-storey, 175-apartment Scarborough tower.

A new whitepaper from PEXA and LongView suggests that build-to-rent developments were found to offer better tenure security and experience for renters than other market alternatives but, to date, have “not demonstrated they improve affordability as they tend to target premium markets”.