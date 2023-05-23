Blennerhassett takes to a shine to CBRE leadership role

CBRE has found a new managing director to lead its Sunshine Coast office in Louisa Blennerhassett.

Blennerhassett will bring 16 years of industry experience to the role and will utilise her deep understanding of the region and experience across sales, leasing, property management and marketing in her new position.

Blennerhassett joined CBRE’s Sunshine Coast office two years back a director in the metropolitan investments team and has previously worked at Ray White Commercial, QIC and Stockland

Blennerhassett was appointed following the announcement of Rem Rafter stepping away from the role after 27 years.

“Rem is a Sunshine Coast property legend, leaving big shoes to fill, however Louisa is certainly up to the challenge given her skills, determination and passion,” said Bruce Baker, senior managing director at CBRE, Queensland.

“I am also delighted that with the transition Rem has agreed to continue working in the business for our clients as a Senior Director in our agency business.”

Rafter is set to assume a senior director role within the Sunshine Coast agency team, with Blennerhassett to transition into the managing director role over the next six months.

CBRE has made a number of major appointments over the last few months including Natalie Slessor as executive managing director of its Pacific property management business, Duncan Caldwell to senior director of its debt and structured finance business in Victoria and Flint Davidson as head of capital markets for the Pacific region.