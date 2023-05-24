Development executive Wooldridge to lead Pikos

RESIDENTIAL development company Pikos Group has announced Michelle Wooldridge will be its new as chief executive officer, one of two highly-experienced property executive appointments to its senior leadership team.

Claire O’Rourke has been appointed as development director.

Pikos Group’s leadership team now comprises three female industry leaders following the recent announcement that experienced international commercial finance executive, Rebecca Slingsby, had been appointed as chief financial and operating officer.

“With her exceptional industry expertise and proven track record in property development, residential and commercial construction, Michelle is poised to take the Pikos Group to new heights,” said Pikos Group managing director Pedro Pikos.

Wooldridge was previously state manager for Cedar Woods and development director for Lendlease, where she worked for more than a decade. She was involved in large-scale projects such as the Brisbane Showgrounds, Herston Quarter, Cross River Rail and the 15,000-lot master-planned community, Yarrabilba.

She is the current vice president of the Queensland division council for Property Council of Australia.

O’Rourke arrives from property advisory consultancy Bluebird, where she was co-founder and partner, and prior to its establishment in 2018 she spent 15 years working as a development manager property developers including Lendlease, Mirvac and Barratt London.

She delivered residential and mixed-use projects in Brisbane, Perth and London, which ranged in scale from $20 million to $700 million.

She was recently announced as chair of the Urban Land Institute, Qld and is involved with the UDIA Housing Supply and Affordability Committee.

Claire will be responsible for all current and future Pikos developments.

Pikos Group has a growing workbook of $5 billion.