Values holding firm but land sales take a dive

LAND sales in both Melbourne and Geelong growth areas have fallen to their lowest level in four years, after six consecutive quarters of decline.

According to a new report from RPM Research, Data & Insights, the first quarter of the year saw just 1,879 lots sold, down 9% from the previous quarter and back in line with the pre-pandemic cyclical low of 1,865 lots sold in Q2 2019.

“Transactions remain subdued, but values are holding firm,” said Ed Wright, national director and head of transactions and advisory at RPM.

“We are also seeing an increase in the number of commercial sites brought to market, which are prime for ancillary services to support the burgeoning populations in growth areas, offering new opportunities for savvy developers.”

While buyers were able to save 5% or around $25,000 through developer incentives and rebates on average, prices were steady over the period, with a minor 0.3% fall to $380,000.

With 4,400 lots on the market, land availability hit its highest level in two years after a 7% increase in new land, or 1,984 new lots released over the quarter.

Average says on the market was also up from 78 days to 98, holding in the healthy range defined as 90 to 100 days.

This was well below the recent peak of 175 days in Q2 2020, with 43% of those walking into new land estates making a purchasing decision on their first visit, up from 39% in the last quarter.

“Buyers who understand their borrowing capacity and are in a position to purchase are seeing the opportunity in the market, with more choice available and a genuine willingness from developers to negotiate, particularly on titled lots,” said Luke Kelly, managing director of project marketing at RPM.

“Those with a longer-term view are also deciding to get in now at today’s prices to secure land that may not settle for 12-months or so, meaning they won’t start paying their mortgage until what is a potentially different interest rate environment.”

However, consumer confidence is still low, in part as a result of the RBA’s rate hiking cycle combined with the cost-of-living crisis and uncertainty in the construction industry.

“The reality for many is that their purchasing power has been significantly reduced by interest rate rises and cost of living pressures, so they’re assessing their options in terms of adjusting their buying expectations or delaying their purchasing decision,” added Kelly.

“We believe it will take several continuous months of interest rate holds to see any meaningful turn-around in confidence, so we’re anticipating signs of improvement toward the end of the year.”

Kelly also noted that signs of stabilising building costs are encouraging greater price certainty for new buyers.

This comes as recent analysis from KPMG Australia, found construction levels have stalled across Melbourne and Sydney as costs surge and property prices in both cities stagnate.

“In the meantime, we’re seeing a flight to established housing, where buyers feel more confidence, and a tendency for purchasers to make buying decisions based on necessity rather than desire,” said Kelly.

The current limited sales activity in the new land market is likely to result in pent-up demand, with 18,000 lot sales required per year to service population growth in Melbourne and Geelong’s growth regions.

“On average, 1,500 lot sales are required per month to keep pace with population growth, and we’re seeing a third of that at about 600 lots sold per month. That’s 900 people per month who are going to buy at some point, who are currently watching and waiting,” added Kelly.

“This will be intensified by the subdued apartment building activity and the fact migration has returned and people are arriving in droves, keeping vacancy rates extremely low and pushing up rents.”