Half-century Qld agribusiness change hands

ALMOST 50 years of ownership of the 18,000-hectare Carson family portfolio in south west Queensland’s Balonne region has been brought to a close, with local families taking on the three properties.

The 18,180.46ha portfolio – encompassing the properties Ooraine, Somerset and Hooloovale – was sold through JLL Agribusiness’s Chris Holgar, Geoff Warriner and Clayton Smith.

“Interest in the portfolio was received from not only the south-west region but also further afield, with strong domestic and foreign interest,” Warriner said.

Holgar said the campaign spoke to one of the changing trends in agribusiness, noting that while buyer interest remained strong despite rising interest rates, buyers were seeking not only consolidation opportunities, but also more diversity in the pursuit of value and returns

The strengthening of the private family within the market was also shown in the recent sale of four Queensland and Northern Territory properties within the S Kidman & Co portfolio.

“It is encouraging to see private buyers consistently competing at levels of value which might have almost been seen as reserved for institutions,” Holgar said.

The trend is has been fuelled by logistical challenges of travel during COVID, while the pandemic also brought on re-weighting of portfolios and saw many institutions taking a wait-and-see approach to its impact.

“Complementary to that, we have had a run of favourable seasonal conditions and good commodity prices across the board, which quickly and materially changed a lot of balance sheets,” he said. Those factors contributed to Australian farmland values maintaining their rapid growth trajectory in 2022, lifting by 20% for a second consecutive year.

“While we might see some more balance in the market between the private families and institutions moving forward, it’s not going to be the two-tier dynamic where larger transactions were somewhat reserved for institutions,” Holgar said.

“There are now private buyers who are actively competing in that space, and often on terms that settle quicker and pose less executional risk for the vendor, for reasons such as the lack of requirement for Foreign Investment Review Board approval.”

The Carson family portfolio’s appeal was its quality of development, presentation, diversified revenue streams and scope for change of land use through continued development of farming areas, he said.