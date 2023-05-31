Higher prices is how housing crisis will fix itself

HIGHER housing prices and higher rents are the way Australia’s rental crisis “ends up fixing itself” but the solution is supply, Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe told a Senate estimates committee yesterday, while new data showed inflation has risen to 6.8%, bringing forward forecasts of more interest rate rises.

Inflation rose to 6.8% in April, data released yesterday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed, pushed by higher rents, holiday travel costs and petrol prices.

In response, the ANZ said the risk around its forecast of a 4.1% cash rate in August has been “tilted toward earlier and/or more action from the RBA”.

“Today’s CPI data add to that risk, with inflation, construction work done and credit all consistent with higher interest rates soon,” said ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell.

The RBA’s inflation rate target needs is between 2% and 3%, which Lowe maintained yesterday would happen in mid-2025. But he suggested it would be a difficult task if unit labour costs continued to grow at 3.5% to 4%.

Wages growth at the moment is about 3.75%, which Lowe said historically has not been a problem given pay rises had been historically accompanied by annual productivity growth of 1%.

“The problem is with productivity growth. Over the last three years, there has been no increase in the average output produced per hour worked in Australia.”

The Fair Work Commission will make its minimum and award wage decision this Friday.

“I know higher interest rates are unpopular. They’re hurting people, it’s very tough,” Lowe said.

Rent growth “going to stay high”

The Reserve Bank has strengthened its outlook for rent inflation due to the strength in recent data and the upwards revisions to population growth.

Lowe told senators yesterday said that while the RBA was lifting interest rates to dampen inflation, higher rates were driving rents higher, and feeding inflation in other areas of the economy.

“Rent growth is going to stay high for quite a long time,” he said.

“I think we’re going to see a further pick-up because the rental markets are so tight and population growth is so strong.”

In response to Greens Senator Nick McKim’s suggestion that lower interest rates would break the “vicious cycle” of higher inflation, higher rates, and higher rents, Lowe said, “The solution to all these problems in the housing market is supply, supply, supply”.

“We’re going to have 2% more people in the country this year…the capital stock is not increasing by 2%.”

He said the increase in supply “can’t happen immediately”, but higher prices do lead people to “economise” on housing.

“Kids don’t move out of home because the rent is too expensive, so you decide to get a flatmate or a housemate because that’s the price mechanism at work. We need more people on average to live in each dwelling, and prices do that,” he said.

“The way that this ends up fixing itself, unfortunately, is through higher housing prices and higher rents.”

Housing vacancy rates across Australia’s capital cities are at a record low amid a chronic undersupply of properties. Labor’s flagship Housing Australia Future Fund remains at a stalemate, with the Greens refusing to pass the $10 billion fund through the upper house. The off-budget fund would spend up to $500 million a year in returns with the initial aim of building 30,000 social and affordable rental homes over five years. The Greens want more to be spent, and for it to be coming from a consolidated revenue, as well as a freeze on rent increases.