Little Creatures founders quench thirst

BREWERY Little Creatures founders Nic Trimboli and Adrian Fini have added to their Fremantle holdings, buying the 121-year-old P&O Hotel.

Located at the corner of High and Mouat Streets in the port city’s West End, the property was originally built in the 1830s as the Victoria Hotel then rebuilt in 1901 and renamed the P&O Hotel.

It was most recently operated by Notre Dame University and is currently vacant.

The hotel has changed hands for $5.3 million.

The two-storey federation-style building occupies a 1,280 sqm site and has 32 rooms, communal bathrooms, a rear courtyard, small bar areas, and a basement cellar.

Property developer Fini and restaurateur Trimboli, who also own the nearby Vin Populi restaurant and in recent years transformed the Coogee Hotel, said their motivation for acquiring the property was their love of the building and its heritage coupled with their faith in the future of Fremantle’s historic West End.

CBRE’s Ryan McGinnity and Chloe Mason managed the sale of the P&O Hotel on behalf of several private owners. The campaign generated over 130 enquiries from buyer groups looking to reinvigorate the heritage-listed property.

“The sale of the P&O Hotel continues the ongoing investor infatuation with Fremantle, and in particular the West End,” McGinnity said.

In the last three months, hospitality openings in Fremantle have included the new social darts phenomenon Flight Club and The Flaming Galah, Fremantle’s first dedicated LGBTQIA+ venue.

“These venues, which offer a diverse mix of hospitality and entertainment, are crucial in driving visitation to the area and guaranteeing Fremantle’s future as a key West Australian tourist destination,” Mason said.