Rate hike fails to slow house prices rebound

THE decision by the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates in May has not deterred the current home price rebound with values rising across the country rose again in May as buyer FOMO returned to the market amid ongoing low levels of available stock, with values in Sydney now 4.8% higher since moving through a trough in January.

CoreLogic’s Home Value Index shows a third consecutive monthly rise, with the pace of growth accelerating sharply in May to 1.2%.

Sydney continues to lead the recovery trend, posting a 1.8% lift in values over the month, for its highest monthly gain since September of 2021. The rise since January is equal to a $48,390 gain in the median dwelling value.

Brisbane (up by 1.4%) and Perth (1.3%) are the only other capitals to record a monthly gain of more than 1.0%, however, the rise in values was broad-based with the rate of growth accelerating across every capital city last month. Despite the recent gains, most housing markets are still recording values below recent peaks, although Perth’s price is currently at a record high.

CoreLogic’s research director, Tim Lawless, said the positive trend is a symptom of persistently low levels of available housing supply running up against rising housing demand.

“With such a short supply of available housing stock, buyers are becoming more competitive and there’s an element of FOMO creeping into the market. Amid increased competition, auction clearance rates have trended higher, holding at 70% or above over the past three weeks. For private treaty sales, homes are selling faster and with less vendor discounting.”

Advertised listings trended lower through May with about 1,800 fewer capital city homes advertised for sale month-on-month.

Inventory levels are 15.3% lower than they were at the same time last year and 24.4% below the previous five-year average for this time of year.

“The decision by the Reserve Bank to lift the cash rate in May has not deterred the current home price rebound,” said PropTrack senior economist Eleanor Creagh, who authored its Home Price Index, which is also released today and recorded gains across the market.

“Market conditions have improved following five consecutive months of price growth, driven by stronger housing demand relative to stock on-market. Auction activity has improved and clearance rates remain firm after rising above levels seen in the second half of 2022. This was a period when interest rates were rising rapidly and prices were falling in most markets.

“Although they are at or close to peak levels, interest rates may still rise further and the economy is also expected to slow. These factors may weigh on home prices in the months ahead. However, the continued tightness in the labour market, stronger housing demand and the limited supply environment are likely to support an ongoing recovery,” Creagh said.

Young Australians are losing hope in home ownership and a comfortable retirement, as the cost of living crisis drains their savings and prospects. According to consumer fintech company Douugh Ltd, while buying a house is still the biggest financial goal for one in three Australians aged 18 to 31, more than a quarter aren’t confident they’ll ever achieve it.

According to CoreLogic, the trend in regional housing values has also picked up, with the combined regionals index rising half a per cent in April, following a 0.2% and 0.1% rise in March and April, although the rate of gain hasn’t kept pace with the capitals. They tallied 0.8% and 2.8% respectively.

Lawless said that although advertised housing supply remains tight across regional Australia, demand from net overseas migration is less substantial. Australian Bureau of Statistics data points to around 15% of Australia’s net overseas migration being centred in the regions each year.

“Additionally, a slowdown in internal migration rates across the regions has helped to ease the demand side pressures on housing,” he said.

Premium housing markets in Sydney continue to lead the recovery trend. After recording a larger drop in values, Sydney’s upper quartile has gained 5.6% over the past three months compared with a 2.6% rise in more affordable lower quartile values.

“Buyers targeting the premium sector of the market are still buying at well below peak prices,” Lawless said. While values across more expensive homes are rising more rapidly, at the end of May, dwelling values across Sydney’s upper quartile remained 11.8% below the January 2022 peak – equivalent to a saving of around $213,000 from the cyclical high.