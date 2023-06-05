Auction clearances soar to a 17-month high

AUCTION activity across the capital cities has remained steady over the week, after several weeks of improvements.

According to the latest figures from Domain, nationally there were 1,491 auctions listed, down from 1,571 the week before, with 1,070 auctions reported down from 1,426.

At 76.1%, the national clearance rate was up on last week’s 71.7%, with 815 properties selling at auction down from 1,022 in the week prior, with 108 properties withdrawn, down from 136.

Compared to the same week last year, the clearance rate was up significantly from 54.8%, where 2,184 properties were listed, 2,024 auctions reported and 1,109 sold.

The total value sold this week was $761.0 million, with houses bringing in an auction median of $1,250,000 and units at $800,000.

This was down from last week’s $928.8 million, with the auction median for houses at $1,276,500 and units down from $835,000.

Compared to the same week last year, the total value sold was down significantly from $1543.4 million, with the house auction median at $1,280,000 and the unit auction median at $800,000.

In Sydney the clearance rate was improved from 75.1% to 79.3%, with 415 reported auctions, 61 withdrawals and 329 properties selling.

Sydney’s total value sold at auction was down to $382.1 million this week, with an auction median of $1,810,000 for houses and $992,500 for units.

With activity down from the same week last year, where 788 auctions were reported, with 365 properties selling for a total value of $673.2 million.

In Melbourne the clearance rate was also up from 70.8% to 73.1%, with 516 reported auctions, 38 withdrawals and 377 properties selling.

The total value sold in Melbourne was $382.1 million, or an auction median of $1,810,000 for houses and units at $992,500.

By comparison, the same week last year in Melbourne saw 1,080 auctions reported, with 546 sold for a total value of $684.6 million.

While in Adelaide, the clearance rate was again above the national rate at 82%. With 51 auctions reported, three withdrawn and 42 properties sold, for $29,538,888 in total sales and a median of $726,750.

In Brisbane the clearance rate came in at 78%, with 37 auctions reported, two withdrawals and 29 sold, for $13,981,500 in total sales and a median of $777,000.

Finally, Canberra’s clearance rate was at 75%, with 52 auctions reported, four withdrawn and 39 properties sold for a total value at $29,353,667 and a median of $973,000.