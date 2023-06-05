Mortgage stress climb to levels not seen since GFC

SOME 1.38 million of mortgage holders were at risk of mortgage stress in the three months to April – prior to the Reserve Bank’s shock interest rate hike in May – the highest number of since over 1.4 million considered at risk in August of 2008.

Roy Morgan research show the proportion of mortgage holders considered at risk of mortgage stress in the three months to April, a period in which two rate hikes took the official rate to 3.6%, is 27.8%, the highest since October 2011, when the figure was 28.3%

The number of Australians in the category has increased by 529,000 over the last year as the RBA increased interest rates at 11 of the last 12 monthly board meetings.

The official interest rate is now 3.85%, and the chances of the RBA lifting again at this afternoon’s meeting grew when official data revealed that inflation had lifted to 6.8% in the year to April, from 6.3% in March, and again with the announcement of minimum and award wage increases.

According to AMP chief economist Shane Oliver, the market has now priced a 42% chance of a 0.25% increase today, and an 80% chance by July.

A 0.25% rate hike at today’s Reserve Bank board meeting would mean more than 1.4 million Australians are in mortgage risk, according to Roy Morgan, or 29.2%.

A further 0.25% rise in July to 4.35% would put 30.2% of mortgage holders, totalling 1,455,000 people, “at risk”.

The impact of a further 0.25% hike in June if passed on by lenders could add $84 to repayments for a $500,000 loan over 30 years. This would take monthly repayments from $2,103 in April 2022 to $3,320, a total increase of $1,217.

Roy Morgan data shows the number of mortgage holders considered “extremely at risk” has increased to 881,000 (18.5%) in the three months to April, significantly above the long-term average over the last 15 years of 661,000 (15.9%).

Michele Levine, Roy Morgan’s CEO, said the variable that has the largest impact on whether a borrower falls into the “at risk” category is related to household income – which is directly related to employment.

“The latest figures show rising interest rates are causing a large increase in the number of mortgage holders considered “at risk” and further increases will spike these numbers even further. If there is a sharp rise in unemployment mortgage stress is set to rise towards the record high of 35.6% of mortgage holders considered “at risk” in May 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis.

She said the “good news” is that the latest Roy Morgan employment estimates show a record 13.8 million Australians were employed in April 2023, up over 600,000 from 12 months earlier, indicating the strength of the labour market over the last year.

Nearly half have made changes to their home loan

Meanwhile, almost half of Australian mortgage holders say they have made changes to their home loan to cope with higher interest rates, including stopping their extra repayments, extending their loan term or even selling their home, according to new research from Canstar.

The numbers show 47% have made changes to their home loan, 29% have stopped extra repayments, 26% have tapped into redraw or offset funds to help with repayments, 22% have refinanced to a lower rate loan and 12% have extended their loan term.

Other changes included switching to interest only repayments (10%) and more drastic moves such as selling their home (7%) or their investment property (4%).

Fast acting on their finances may be why one in two borrowers say they are coping “okay” right now and 8% are “thriving”.

This could change once the full effect of the 11 cash rate rises is felt and if the RBA makes another rate rise.

“It’s good to see that almost half of Aussie borrowers have planned for increased repayments by making changes to their loan,” said Canstar’s finance expert, Steve Mickenbecker.

“Many borrowers have used the low interest era in recent years to prepare for higher rates by making extra repayments and now have money in their offset accounts or available for redraw.

“Refinancing into a lower rate loan has got to be the least painful way to cope with higher interest rates. Borrowers can potentially save around half of the repayment increases that have come through in the last 12 months, halving the degree of difficulty.”

Mickenbecker said borrowers who took out a loan in the lead-up to the first RBA cash rate increase in May last year haven’t had time to build their defences for higher interest rates.

“Buyers at this time purchased when property prices were high and with their large loans, many will already be in mortgage stress and find the option to refinance is no longer open to them.

“This group may have to be tougher with themselves to find savings in their household budget or to supplement their income in some way in order to cover higher repayments.”