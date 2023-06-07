APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of social infrastructure and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Hawthorn, VIC

Auction house Leonard Joel has found a new home, signing a 10-year lease over a two-storey building in Melbourne’s inner-eastern suburb of Hawthorn.

Previously leased for offices, the 1,100 sqm Banco Group Holding at 1A Oxley Road is undergoing extensive internal renovation and fit-out as well as an external façade upgrade to personalize the tenancy.

Located close to Burwood Road, near the corner of Glenferrie Road, the property abuts two public car parks and is well located to trams and trains. Amenities include lift access with ground floor loading, additional storage, and extensive undercover car parking.

Barry Novy and Andrew Waddell of Gross Waddell ICR negotiated the lease. John Forsyth of Scrivener Forsyth assisted Leonard Joel.

Leonard Joel was previously operating from a Gothic former primary school building in South Yarra, which sold last year to an owner occupier for $17 million.

Camberwell, VIC

In nearby Camberwell, an investor has forked out $1,147,000 at auction for a 352 sqm building occupied by cake and cookie decorators Miss Biscuit. The lease returns $53,044 a year plus GST and outgoings.

Social Infrastructure

Springvale, VIC

Springboard Healthcare Services, a new entity formed by a group of health and medical operators, has leased a hospital day-stay facility in south east Melbourne.

CBRE’s Sandro Peluso, Kai Wang and Jimmy Tat steered the leasing campaign for 17 Windsor Avenue, achieving an annual rent of $180,000 per operating theatre.

“Existing ready-to-go operating facilities are receiving significant interest, with the lack of market supply meaning that tenants are now putting their locational preference second on the priority list and focusing on attaining a suitable building first,” Peluso said.

He said that along with the rise in the cash rate, operators are experiencing difficulties acquiring funds to build and fit out the expensive infrastructure needed for a day hospital so are searching for existing facilities.

Another key driver is the long elective surgery wait list across Australia. In Victoria, elective surgery patients reached 203,045 in 2022-2023.

Office

Taringa, QLD

YRD (Aust) has leased a 107 sqm office in Brisbane’s inner west for three years.

The deal for suite 4/42 Morrow Street was struck at $29,500 a year gross by Chase Commercial.