APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of rural and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Rural & Agribusiness

Wallumbilla, QLD

More than 90 years of ownership by the Cormack family has been brought to a close with the $10.075 million auction sale of Maranoa Region breeding, backgrounding and fattening property Perola Park.

The buyer is a Roma family expanding their existing cattle operations. The 1,836-hectare EU-accredited property 24 kilometres north of Wallumbilla and 65 kilometres from Roma, in south-west Queensland.

It features brigalow, belah, bottletree, wilga and kurrajong country running to creeks and ranges of box and narrow leaf ironbark.

Currently running around 450 head of mixed cattle, the country is known for consistently producing high weight gain cattle and safe, reliable rainfall.

Water is provided by 11 dams, a solar-equipped bore and an equipped share bore. Improvements include a four-bedroom home.

Carl Warren of TopX Australia sold the property.

Industrial

Moorooka, QLD

Red Spot Rentals leased a 574 sqm display yard in Brisbane’s southern suburbs. It committed to a three-year lease with an option for 1015 Ipswich Road, at $60,000 a year.

Savills did the deal.

Richmond, VIC

On Melbourne’s CBD fringe, a local owner occupier has picked up a vacant 378 sqm warehouse and office building for $2.84 million.

Gorman Allard Shelton sold the property at 53-55 North Street.