Hub launches into Perth

FLEXIBLE workspace and building hospitality provider Hub Australia is expanding into the Western Australian market, and will open its first Perth location at Nine The Esplanade.

Nine The Esplanade is being developed by a joint venture between Brookfield Properties and Cbus Property and set for completion in 2025, followed closely by another site at the 45-level commercial destination Brookfield Place Perth.

Hub’s building hospitality services will be rolled out to both developments, with Brookfield Place Perth entering a landlord partnership with Brookfield Properties that will see Hub Australia manage shared amenities including a business lounge, meeting and events spaces, café, and outdoor terrace.

The new flexible workspace will be set across levels one to four of the St Georges Terrace destination across 8,000 sqm of floor space. It will include a mix of traditional flexible space as well as larger format project space.

Hub Elizabeth Quay will be across two storeys in Nine The Esplanade, which is being built as a 19-storey waterfront landmark of the CBD. Hub Australia will also manage building hospitality on level one of Nine The Esplanade.

“We’ve been looking to expand into the WA market for some time now, and we’re thrilled to be finally opening our first two flexible workspaces in Perth’s CBD,” said Brad Krauskopf, CEO at Hub Australia said.

“Our building hospitality service also reflects that delivering quality workspaces is no longer just about the desks and square metres. Next-generation professionals are looking for the highest-quality, most seamless workplace experiences – and businesses know they need to provide this in order to attract and retain the top talent. Our building hospitality services means landlords can offer their tenants the most exclusive services and amenities, with a hospitality-led approach that transforms the workplace into an experience.”

Danny Poljak, president of Brookfield Properties in Australia, said, “This new offering provides our tenants with outstanding space efficiency providing new amenity in conferencing and event spaces as well as flexible workspaces with the latest technology”.

Adrian Pozzo, CEO of Cbus Property, said, “We look forward to welcoming Hub Australia to Nine The Esplanade, a truly premium commercial office offering that we are delighted to be collaborating on with Brookfield Properties to further enhance the flourishing fabric of Elizabeth Quay and the wider Perth community”.

Hub Australia is already at Brookfield’s Brookfield Place in Sydney, where it opened its 15th location at the heritage listed 44 Martin Place earlier this year.

Rival IWG launched a new hybrid working location in Perth’s Nedlands earlier this year.

Hub Australia recently launched its new Hub Local product in Melbourne’s eastern suburb Box Hill. Hub has seven sites planned across both suburban and regional Australia over the next 24 months.