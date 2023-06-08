GENERAL NEWS

Urbis expands with new real estate advisory arm

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 2 Min Read

PLANNING, design, economics and research firm Urbis has launched a boutique integrated property solutions (IPS) offer, and has made two new appointments to its new division’s leadership team.

The IPS team will provide advisory services across asset and investment management, transaction advisory and corporate real estate (CRE).

It means Urbis now provides end-to-end solutions for its clients across the entire project lifecycle, including investment strategy, feasibility, planning, design, funding, project and development management, acquisition, divestment, and asset management.

The IPS offer follows Urbis merging its economics and property businesses earlier this year.

“The strategy behind the merger was to unlock client and project synergies across the two groups noting their expertise and insights are intrinsically linked,” said Urbis group director of economics and property, Marcus Conabere said.

Urbis has made two appointments to its IPS leadership team.

Former Colliers chief operating officer Sara Pratt has joined Urbis to work alongside Conabere in leading the merger and setting the strategy and vision for the new group and offering.

Ex-JLL capital markets executive, Roger Miller has recently joined Urbis and will lead the transaction advisory business, which will focus on investment strategy, acquisitions, divestments, transaction due diligence and general advisory work.

Urbis CEO, Benjamin Pollack said, “The IPS offer is a natural extension of our Urbis service offering and will help clients that are seeking holistic solutions to increasingly complex city-shaping problems”.

Urbis’s Australian and international business Cistri now comprises over 800 staff.

