F45 co-founder Rob Deutsch and his wife Nicole Perso have paid $25.5 million for an apartment within Crown’s One Barangaroo tower, their second trophy home purchase in recent months.

Neither their latest buy nor their $37.5 million acquisition of a Bellevue Hill house in the exclusive eastern suburbs required financing, according to Domain.

Deutsch in 2019 cashed in on his share of the 2013-founded cult fitness company, two years before it was listed on the US stock exchange at $17 a share. Deutsch’s decision has proven to be wise; F45’s share price lifted to $17.28 within a month but has plummeted to $0.80 following a number of earnings downgrades. The company is facing several lawsuits in the US – including by high-profile sportsmen David Beckham and Greg Norman for outstanding promotion payments – and franchisees are selling their business at bargain prices.

Deutsch’s co-founder, Adam Gilchrist – not the ex-Australian cricketing legend – was forced to step down as CEO in July 2022, just a year after he took the trading floor with film star Mark Wahlberg as the company floated on the NYSE with an estimated value of $2 billion.

Meanwhile, Deutsch is now selling baby products through his Markot online marketplace, and will now be Jamie Packer and an extensive list of high-net-worths within the 71-storey One Barangaroo tower.

Packer paid more than $72 million for his two-level apartment, breaking his own Australian record for an apartment sale.

Deutsch and Perso have bought a four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment, from Hong Kong-based businesswoman Huanhuan Zheng, who paid $22.5 million two years ago.

The Agency’s Steven Chen managed the sale.