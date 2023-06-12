RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

F45 co-founder flexes with trophy buy

Liz Jordan
By Liz Jordan 2 Min Read
Crown Sydney Barangaroo

F45 co-founder Rob Deutsch and his wife Nicole Perso have paid $25.5 million for an apartment within Crown’s One Barangaroo tower, their second trophy home purchase in recent months.

Neither their latest buy nor their $37.5 million acquisition of a Bellevue Hill house in the exclusive eastern suburbs required financing, according to Domain.

Deutsch in 2019 cashed in on his share of the 2013-founded cult fitness company, two years before it was listed on the US stock exchange at $17 a share. Deutsch’s decision has proven to be wise; F45’s share price lifted to $17.28 within a month but has plummeted to $0.80 following a number of earnings downgrades. The company is facing several lawsuits in the US – including by high-profile sportsmen David Beckham and Greg Norman for outstanding promotion payments – and franchisees are selling their business at bargain prices.

Deutsch’s co-founder, Adam Gilchrist – not the ex-Australian cricketing legend – was forced to step down as CEO in July 2022, just a year after he took the trading floor with film star Mark Wahlberg as the company floated on the NYSE with an estimated value of $2 billion.

Meanwhile, Deutsch is now selling baby products through his Markot online marketplace, and will now be Jamie Packer and an extensive list of high-net-worths within the 71-storey One Barangaroo tower.

Packer paid more than $72 million for his two-level apartment, breaking his own Australian record for an apartment sale.

Deutsch and Perso have bought a four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment, from Hong Kong-based businesswoman Huanhuan Zheng, who paid $22.5 million two years ago.

The Agency’s Steven Chen managed the sale.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article The Yards leading the way for sustainability
Next Article Fortitude Valley local pounces on office investment

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

100K AUSSIES ACHIEVE HOME OWNERSHIP
100K AUSSIES ACHIEVE HOME OWNERSHIP
APJ’S TALKING PROPERTY WITH  David Oudshoorn & Grace Wu
APJ’S TALKING PROPERTY WITH  David Oudshoorn & Grace Wu
Rents continue double-digit growth
Rents continue double-digit growth
RBA hike rates to 11-year high
RBA hike rates to 11-year high
Loan for new homes sink to GFC level
Loan for new homes sink to GFC level
View more stories
100K AUSSIES ACHIEVE HOME OWNERSHIP APJ’S TALKING PROPERTY WITH  David Oudshoorn & Grace Wu Rents continue double-digit growth RBA hike rates to 11-year high Loan for new homes sink to GFC level
Lost your password?