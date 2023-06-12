King’s Birthday holiday distracts auction market

WITH most of the country taking the King’s Birthday long weekend, auction activity was the lowest since Easter.

According to the latest figures from Domain, nationally there were 734 auctions listed, down from 1,493 the week before, with just 486 auctions reported down from 1,313.

At 70.2%, the national clearance rate was down on last week’s 73.0%, with 341 properties selling at auction down from 958 in the week prior, with 77 properties withdrawn, down from 116.

Compared to the same week last year, the clearance rate was up significantly from 52.8%, where 955 properties were listed, 879 auctions reported and 464 sold.

The total value sold this week was $309.3 million, with houses bringing in an auction median of $1,300,000 and units at $860,000.

This was down from last week’s $921.3 million, with the auction median for houses at $1,292,500 and units down from $815,000.

Compared to the same week last year, the total value sold was down from $566.2 million, with the house auction median at $1,127,000 and the unit auction median at $865,000.

In Sydney the clearance rate was down marginally from 75.8% to 75.0%, with 228 reported auctions, 44 withdrawals and 171 properties selling.

Sydney’s total value sold at auction was down to $169.3 million this week, with an auction median of $1,627,500 for houses and $900,000 for units.

With activity down from the same week last year, where 344 auctions were reported, with 172 properties selling for a total value of $291.1 million.

In Melbourne the clearance rate was down from 70.2% to 67.2%, with 174 reported auctions, 25 withdrawals and 117 properties selling.

The total value sold in Melbourne was $102.0 million, or an auction median of $1,140,000 for houses and units at $668,000.

By comparison, the same week last year in Melbourne saw 311 auctions reported, with 163 sold for a total value of $155.4 million.

While in Adelaide, the clearance rate was still above the national rate at 72%. With 32 auctions reported, one withdrawn and 23 properties sold, for $19,158,200 in total sales and a median of $776,500.

In Brisbane the clearance rate came in at 64%, with 33 auctions reported, two withdrawals and 21 sold, for $13,069,500 in total sales and a median of $1,328,500.

Finally, Canberra’s clearance rate was at 47%, with 19 auctions reported, five withdrawn and 9 properties sold for a total value at $5,712,500.