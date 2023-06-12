Ned Kelly snaps up Royal Hotel

PUBLICAN Rodney ‘Ned’ Kelly has sold The Royal Hotel, Scone in the Upper Hunter region through Kelly & Co Hotels, as he looks to consolidate his portfolio.

The Royal Hotel is a single bar operation with various dining areas and a weatherproof beer garden. This in addition to 10 refurbished motel suites, 19 first floor pub-style accommodation rooms, and 9 gaming machine entitlements.

Greg Jeloudev, Edward Browne and Kate MacDonald from JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group managed the on-market sale via an expressions of interest process, with an established group in the Hunter Valley emerging as the successful purchases.

“An extremely varied buyer pool emerged from the process, including new market entrants, established hoteliers and larger hospitality groups seeking exposure to the Upper Hunter Region,” said Jeloudev, vice president at JLL.

“Ned has provided solid foundations for the successful purchaser, and with the approved DA, has established a blueprint for success to maximise the earnings of this hotel.”

The hotel was also sold with an approved development application in place, enabling the future construction of a new gaming lounge on the property’s northern boundary.

“The location and inherent features of the hotel were the ultimate drivers in facilitating a sale outcome,” added Jeloudev.

Scone is often referred to as the horse capital of the country and is the administrative location of the Upper Hunter Shire.

The Upper Hunter region is set to grow by 100,000 people by 2041 and boasts industries such as agricultural production, mining and renewable energy

The region also has several significant projects in the works including the $165 million Upper Hunter Energy Park, The Hunter Regional Transport Plan 2041 and the Scone Racetrack and Equine Hospital upgrade.

The still foaming Australian pub market has seen the sale of the 121-year-old P&O Hotel in Fremantle, The Montague Hotel in Brisbane’s West End, Engadine Tavern in NSW’s largest hotel transaction this year and the Bakehouse Steakhouse in Ipswich, all over the last month alone.