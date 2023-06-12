Orchard Piper unveils $400m luxury Toorak apartments

DEVELOPER Orchard Piper has lodged plans for its $400 million luxury apartment project on a Mercedes-Benz dealership site in Melbourne’s ritzy Toorak.

The development, located at 7-11A and 17-19 Carters Avenue, is close to the suburb’s shopping precinct Toorak Village, where Orchard Piper recently got the green light for a $120 million mixed-use project.

The amalgamated 3,589 sqm Mercedes-Benz site – which Orchard Piper bought a year ago for $67 million – will be the platform for 43 apartments, with a mix of two, three and four-bedroom residences, amenities including a 25-metre lap pool, sauna and steam room, gymnasium and sunken garden, End-of-trip facilities and 160 car and 117 cycle parking bays; as well as a high-end restaurant, multiple boutique food outlets on the ground floor and commercial suites on the first and second floor.

Pending planning permits, construction is slated to commence construction in 2024 in line with the end of Mercedes’ lease.

The plans see a continuation of the partnership between Orchard Piper and Kerry Hill Architects (KHA), known for their award-winning luxury hotel and resort portfolio that includes several Aman Resorts destinations, including New Delhi, Tokyo, Kyoto and Shanghai, for the architect’s first projects in Melbourne. They are also working on the 109 Mathoura Road and 420-426 Toorak Road project.

Orchard Piper has about 5,000 sqm of land in the precinct.

“This is a rare opportunity for the municipality to effect a precinct upgrade, adding to streetscape improvements that are underway for Toorak Village implemented by Stonnington Council,” said Orchard Piper director Luke McKie.

Local landscape architect, Myles Baldwin Design, have drawn up plans that include a bespoke laneway between Ross Street and Carters Avenue to prioritise pedestrian access for destination and lifestyle appeal.

Orchard Piper said it is in discussions with Council about extending a broader streetscape and surrounds upgrade to that already underway at present in Toorak Village, which could see a redesign of the Carters Avenue public car park offering expanded opportunities for the public to enjoy more open, green space in the Village.

KHA director Patrick Kosky said, “It was important for us, to put forward a scheme that would pay respect to Toorak Village’s rich and charming heritage. The designs emphasise local materiality and hope to encourage an activated ground level which reflects the historic community ‘Village’ character of the area.”

Toorak Village has also recently seen the opening of Vicland’s $600 million St Germain mixed-use project at 489-505 Toorak Road.

Among Orchard Piper’s $1.1 billion portfolio is $200 million of completed projects in the Stonnington locale alone. The Carters Avenue project is one of its four current projects part of its $800 million pipeline scheduled for completion over the next five years.