APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia. Submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au Industrial Fairfield, VIC A strategically located brick corner warehouse in Melbourne’s northern suburbs has sold to a local owner occupier, an established hire business, for $4.05 million. Gray […]