Minns govt prioritising social housing

THE Minns government’s planning reforms will prioritise the delivery of new social and affordable housing across New South Wales.

The NSW government will use the new planning laws to focus state-owned housing corporations on addressing the ongoing housing crisis, bring housing to people who need it, closer to employment and faster.

The reforms will give access to an expanded State Significant Development (SSD) approval pathway for projects with more than 75 homes or more than $30 million capital investment, to NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) and the Aboriginal Housing Office (AHO).

Landcom will also be granted access to the pathway, for any project containing at least 50% affordable housing, for development over $30 million.

“Last week we provided incentives to the private market to build affordable housing. Today we are mobilising the state’s own property development agencies with new ways to deliver more social and affordable housing, sooner,” said Paul Scully, minister for planning and public spaces.

“We’re facing a shortfall of more than 130,000 new homes over the 5 years to 2029. These initiatives help with meeting our commitments under the National Housing Accord for new homes.”

The reforms to LAHC and AHP’s self-assessment powers will increase from 60 dwellings and 2 storeys to 75 dwellings and 3 storeys.

Landcom will also have the same self-assessment powers for affordable housing developments of up to 75 dwellings.

The minimum lot size will also be reduced to 400sqm for dual occupancies delivered by LAHC, AHO, Community Housing Providers and Aboriginal Community Housing Providers.

Social and affordable housing providers will also be exempt from attracting state infrastructure contributions.

“The Prime Minister’s announcement on Saturday for $2 billion towards social and affordable housing will fund our work with a cash injection for NSW of more than half a billion dollars,” said Rose Jackson, minister for homelessness.

“The $610 million investment in social housing will help to immediately accelerate the delivery of more homes for the people of NSW. In the next 2 weeks we will receive this vital funding to help us rebuild our social housing system and support some of our most vulnerable.”

“We have a shared responsibility to create solutions to tacking our housing crisis. This federal funding is the boost we need and, coupled with the changes to the planning system, will help speed up the delivery of homes.”