COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

APJ’s On the Market

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 4 Min Read
155 Cremorne Street

A PREVIEW of development site and commercial property investment opportunities available across Australia. Submit sale campaigns to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au   Office Cremorne, VIC Melbourne developer Dealcorp is selling its head office in one of its key Cremorne developments on the CBD fringe, with the ground floor office premises presenting […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Ray White Commercial appoints GM
Next Article Dandenong South industrial sold off-market

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Masterplanned community in new suburb gets green light
Masterplanned community in new suburb gets green light
Stamp duty waived for SA first homebuyers
Stamp duty waived for SA first homebuyers
More Aussies and Kiwis now living in strata-titled properties
More Aussies and Kiwis now living in strata-titled properties
Homelessness rising at alarming rate in Victoria
Homelessness rising at alarming rate in Victoria
Housing costs skyrocket, 140 years to pay off your mortgage
Housing costs skyrocket, 140 years to pay off your mortgage
View more stories
Masterplanned community in new suburb gets green light Stamp duty waived for SA first homebuyers More Aussies and Kiwis now living in strata-titled properties Homelessness rising at alarming rate in Victoria Housing costs skyrocket, 140 years to pay off your mortgage
Lost your password?