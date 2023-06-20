APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia. Submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au Development & Land Cowes, VIC A beachside block in Phillip Island’s main township with approval for a 91-apartment complex has sold to an undisclosed buyer […]