SPONSORED CONTENT

Build to Rent – Tax Changes Expected to Stimulate Investment

THE Federal Government has introduced keenly anticipated changes to tax legislation in an effort to stimulate investment in the Build to Rent (BTR) sector and provide much needed housing in Australia.

The Property Council of Australia recently reported potential for more than 150,000 new build-to-rent homes that could come to the market over the next ten years. Private, institutional and superannuation investors already have their eyes on the sector with many developments underway.

As part of the tax reforms, the Federal Government has announced an increase in the Division 43 Capital Works Deduction rate for BTR assets from 2.5% to 4% pa, where construction begins after 9 May 2023. The positive impact this change is expected to have on cash flow for investors of new BTR assets is significant, and it is essential that investors leverage off this benefit through the preparation of a Tax Depreciation Assessment as soon as the development is complete. Coupled with the allowances on plant and equipment under Division 40, the allowances available for long term owners of BTR properties will be substantial.

- Advertisement -

Further, as BTR assets have a long-term ownership profile, it is important that the design and quality of the built form are closely scrutinised during the design phase. Doing so will help to minimise both maintenance and capital costs over the life of the asset.

Napier & Blakeley has a strong focus on providing Cost, Risk, and Return solutions for our clients. With over 20 years of experience in the BTR sector, we have a range of services that will assist investors manage Cost and Risk while maximising Returns, particularly in BTR style developments with a long-term ownership profile.

To see some of our past projects and BTR related services, check out the video below and contact our team for advice:

- Advertisement -

 

NATIONAL          Rob Howells     e.  rhowells@napierblakeley.com m.  0437 649 082
MELBOURNE Coco Williams     e.  cowilliams@napierblakeley.com m.  0418 348 712
MELBOURNE Craig Smith     e.  csmith@napierblakeley.com m.  0407 371 664
MELBOURNE John Atkins     e.  jatkins@napierblakeley.com m.  0456 644 052
MELBOURNE Ian Gardner     e.  igardner@napierblakeley.com m.  0488 225 569
SYDNEY Peter Hammond     e.  phammond@napierblakeley.com m.  0419 980 901
NATIONAL Michael Ross     e.  mross@napierblakeley.com m.  0403 841 175
BRISBANE Paul Cosker     e.  pcosker@napierblakeley.com m.  0434 400 107
PERTH Graham Rigby     e.  grigby@napierblakeley.com m.  0419 847 998
ADELAIDE Sam Grindley     e.  sgrindley@napierblakeley.com m.  0460 032 142

For 38 years Napier & Blakeley have been providing the following services to the property industry:

- Advertisement -
  • Quantity Surveying
  • Development Financiers’ Reporting
  • Property Acquisition & Disposal Technical Due Diligence
  • Property Development Due Diligence
  • Capital Expenditure Forecasting
  • Make Good Reporting
  • Sustainable Property Solutions
  • Development Monitoring
  • Property Tax Depreciation

Sponsored Editorial

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TAGGED: , , , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article House prices rebound may prove to be false dawns
Next Article The mortgage belt suburbs highly exposed to loan expiry

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Masterplanned community in new suburb gets green light
Masterplanned community in new suburb gets green light
Stamp duty waived for SA first homebuyers
Stamp duty waived for SA first homebuyers
More Aussies and Kiwis now living in strata-titled properties
More Aussies and Kiwis now living in strata-titled properties
Homelessness rising at alarming rate in Victoria
Homelessness rising at alarming rate in Victoria
Housing costs skyrocket, 140 years to pay off your mortgage
Housing costs skyrocket, 140 years to pay off your mortgage
View more stories
Masterplanned community in new suburb gets green light Stamp duty waived for SA first homebuyers More Aussies and Kiwis now living in strata-titled properties Homelessness rising at alarming rate in Victoria Housing costs skyrocket, 140 years to pay off your mortgage
Lost your password?