Centuria buys regional neighbourhood on 6.47pc yield

ASX-listed Centuria Capital has picked up another regional neighbourhood retail asset in Western Australia, buying the Coles-anchored Busselton Boulevard Shopping Centre for $16 million amid continued demand for daily needs-focused property. The centre will underpin a new a single-asset, closed-ended wholesale property fund, called the Busselton Boulevard Shopping Centre Trust (BBSCT). It follows Centuria’s acquisition […]
