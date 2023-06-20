AND FINALLY

M3 bolsters QLD valuations team

NATIONAL property valuation firm M3 Property has announced the appointment of Ross Farwell as director, industrial for Queensland.

Farwell joins M3 Property from Charter Keck Cramer, where he has spent over five years as a director in the industrial team with a focus on south east Queensland. He has been involved in valuations and consultancy advice of all sizes and locations, including industrial development, cold storage, manufacturing facilities and multi-tenanted facilities.

“We are excited to welcome Ross Farwell into the Brisbane industrial team in an expansion of the firm’s services across Queensland,” M3 Property managing director for Queensland, Michael Coverdale said.

“Ross has exceptional experience in the Queensland market, having been involved in the valuation of commercial properties for over a decade, and will be an asset to the team moving forward.”

Farwell said, “I’m looking forward to joining the M3 Property team to help grow their industrial valuations team in Queensland and expand on their outstanding services in this market.”

Farwell has also been involved in the valuation of commercial office properties in fringe and suburban locations, service stations, childcare centres and self-storage facilities. He has undertaken valuations for major banks and a variety of corporations providing professional services including valuation, pre-purchase advice, rental assessments, market research, feasibility and investment analysis.

