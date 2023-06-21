Stockland brings new industrial facilities online

LISTED property giant Stockland has completed the latest stage at its distribution centres at Yatala and Willawong in South East Queensland, meeting demand for logistics space in Brisbane’s growth corridors.

Yatala Distribution Centre in the Brisbane to Gold Coast corridor and Willawong Distribution Centre in Brisbane’s south-west corridor are located within proximity of major consumer markets, infrastructure and employment hubs.

“With these completed stages at Yatala and Willawong logistics assets, we’re providing more than 27,000 square metres across South East Queensland with excellent road links to local and regional markets, which drives success for our tenants and ultimately their customers,” said Tony D’Addona, executive general manager of logistics at Stockland.

Australia’s increasing e-commerce penetration is driving the need for more freight, warehousing and manufacturing space, with the per person space requirement on the eastern seaboard expected to grow from around 7 square metres in 2019 to 9 square metres by 2025.

“With the completion of Stage 3 at Yatala, our new tenants Moxy Logistics and Disruptive Packaging have direct access to the M1 Pacific Motorway, enabling them to service both the Brisbane and Gold Coast markets, each about 40 kilometres away. It’s also close to key destinations like their airports, as well as the Port of Brisbane,” added D’Addona.

“Our Willawong Distribution Centre tenants PGF Insulation, Whites Powersports and Wilson & Bradley have been drawn to the central location, about 20 kilometres south of Brisbane, and its proximity to major arterial roads like the Logan Motorway and the Acacia Ridge intermodal freight terminal.”

Both assets are targeting a 5-Star Green Star Design and As Built rating in an effort to not only reduce environmental impact but enhance employee wellbeing and reduce occupier costs.

“We are working closely with our customers to understand the drivers of their business, ensuring our distribution centres meet their needs now and into the future. This means our customers can grow with us and can move to bigger spaces or different locations as their needs change,” said D’Addona.

Stockland is currently planning for Stage 4 of Willawong Distribution Centre, with construction set to begin at at Yatala Distribution Centre South, which will comprise almost 20,000 square metres of warehouse space with a quarter pre-leased for occupancy around early 2024.

The distribution centres are part of Stockland’s $6.4 billion development pipeline of logistics assets across Australia.

While Stockland’s new community in the Caboolture West Growth Area was last week given the go ahead by the Moreton Bay Regional Council.

With the group recently reporting to being on track to deliver on its full-year guidance, thanks to higher pricing and increased enquiries for homes in its masterplanned communities as both metrics return to pre-COVID levels.