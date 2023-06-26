COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 4 Min Read
12 Dundas Street

A WRAP up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia. Submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au   Development & Land Thornbury, VIC A 1,170sqm landholding at 12 Dundas Street has sold for the first time in 60 years to a Sydney-based purchaser […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

