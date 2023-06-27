RESEARCH

High construction costs slowing new investment

Nelson Yap
Nelson Yap 7 Min Read

HIGH construction costs and labour prices have dampened appetite for new real estate developments and increasing contractor insolvency across Australia. According to Turner & Townsend's latest International Construction Market Survey (ICMS), Sydney has overtaken Perth as the most expensive Australia city to build in, with average costs of US$2,950 per sqm compared to Perth's US$2,633. […]

