High construction costs slowing new investment

HIGH construction costs and labour prices have dampened appetite for new real estate developments and increasing contractor insolvency across Australia. According to Turner & Townsend's latest International Construction Market Survey (ICMS), Sydney has overtaken Perth as the most expensive Australia city to build in, with average costs of US$2,950 per sqm compared to Perth's US$2,633. […]
