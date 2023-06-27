REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDSRURAL & AGRIBUSINESS

Vertical farming stacked with funds

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 3 Min Read

AUTOMATED indoor vertical farming technology company Stacked Farm’s capital raising has reached $98 million after a major investment from Tayside Investments Australia. Tayside Investment Australia, from the country’s largest family-owned foodservice distributor, PFD Food Services, is now one of the largest investors in the Gold Coast-headquartered Stacked Farm. Stacked Farm launched the capital raise in […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Meriton gains approval for controversial development
Next Article Minns streamlining NSW planning system

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Skill migration will sustain house prices recovery
Skill migration will sustain house prices recovery
Investor property listings on the way up
Investor property listings on the way up
House prices rebound may prove to be false dawns
House prices rebound may prove to be false dawns
The mortgage belt suburbs highly exposed to loan expiry
The mortgage belt suburbs highly exposed to loan expiry
Albo accelerates social housing stock with $2bn investment
Albo accelerates social housing stock with $2bn investment
View more stories
Skill migration will sustain house prices recovery Investor property listings on the way up House prices rebound may prove to be false dawns The mortgage belt suburbs highly exposed to loan expiry Albo accelerates social housing stock with $2bn investment
Lost your password?