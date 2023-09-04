Frasers Aus and Japanese Mitsui join forces for $800m project

FRASERS Property Australia has strengthened its capital partnership with international diversified group Mitsui Fudosan, and will deliver three apartment buildings with a combined end value of $797 million at the $2.2 billion Midtown MacPark masterplanned community in Sydney. Frasers Property and Mitsui Fudosan are currently delivering the community’s first building, MAC Residences, in a joint […]
