RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Frasers Aus and Japanese Mitsui join forces for $800m project

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 5 Min Read

FRASERS Property Australia has strengthened its capital partnership with international diversified group Mitsui Fudosan, and will deliver three apartment buildings with a combined end value of $797 million at the $2.2 billion Midtown MacPark masterplanned community in Sydney. Frasers Property and Mitsui Fudosan are currently delivering the community’s first building, MAC Residences, in a joint […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Central Element plans ultra-luxe residences for prized Bondi site
Next Article Former private hospital offers development potential

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Social housing boost in regional Vic
Social housing boost in regional Vic
Almost 30pc of home borrowers at risk of mortgage stress
Almost 30pc of home borrowers at risk of mortgage stress
“Life’s about putting back”, property legend Max Beck rides
“Life’s about putting back”, property legend Max Beck rides
Global office underutilisation will waste US$400bn in 2023
Global office underutilisation will waste US$400bn in 2023
Qld flood victims taking up govt home buyback offer
Qld flood victims taking up govt home buyback offer
View more stories
Social housing boost in regional Vic Almost 30pc of home borrowers at risk of mortgage stress “Life’s about putting back”, property legend Max Beck rides Global office underutilisation will waste US$400bn in 2023 Qld flood victims taking up govt home buyback offer
Lost your password?